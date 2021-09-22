Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Acquired by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter worth $106,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

EMQQ traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.82. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,393. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.