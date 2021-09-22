Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$65.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMA. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.64.

TSE:EMA opened at C$59.19 on Monday. Emera has a one year low of C$49.66 and a one year high of C$60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.36.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.54. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

