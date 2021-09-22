Elrond (EGLD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $546.86 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Elrond has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $4.15 billion and $546.86 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $212.99 or 0.00502945 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00152182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003858 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016626 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00041658 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011462 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,441,248 coins and its circulating supply is 19,477,813 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

