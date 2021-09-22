Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $250.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE LLY opened at $230.17 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 202,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.94, for a total transaction of $47,077,639.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,251,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,449,038,586.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,044,132 shares of company stock worth $257,735,592. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

