Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Holdings Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Element Solutions worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Element Solutions by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

ESI has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.