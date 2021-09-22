Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:ELEEF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,537. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

