Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to announce sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $30.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $585.15 million, with estimates ranging from $550.40 million to $619.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have commented on ELMS. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

