Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Bought by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062 over the last 90 days. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.93. 3,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,847. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELAN. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

