Einsteinium (EMC2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.62 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and $86,058.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.02 or 0.00363990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000624 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,001,670 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

