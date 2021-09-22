Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 4,030 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,435,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $653,550,000 after purchasing an additional 225,680 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its stake in Danaher by 101.2% in the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Danaher stock opened at $324.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.34. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $201.44 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $231.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

