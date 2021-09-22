Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,203,923 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $105.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.36.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $434.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

