Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.63.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $578.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $615.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $547.17 and its 200 day moving average is $526.04.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

