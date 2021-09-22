Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 228.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 49.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.6% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $344.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $364.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.08. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.71 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TWLO. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,016 shares of company stock worth $58,119,830. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

