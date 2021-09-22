Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $15.71 Million Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.61% of O-I Glass worth $15,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

OI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

OI stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

