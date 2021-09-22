Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0047 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $576,019.18 and approximately $558.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edgeless has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00128016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00012706 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00045305 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

