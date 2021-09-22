Eckoh plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.61 (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ECK opened at GBX 53.50 ($0.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09. Eckoh has a 12-month low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 85.40 ($1.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECK. Numis Securities reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Eckoh in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Eckoh in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

