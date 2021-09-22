Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Raises Dividend to $3.05 Per Share

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 3.0511 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Ebro Foods’s previous dividend of $3.01.

OTCMKTS EBRPY opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. Ebro Foods has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $25.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EBRPY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ebro Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Ebro Foods SA is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, marketing, research, import, and export of all kinds of food and dietary products. It operates through Rice Business and Other segments. The firm’s products include rice, pasta, cereals, and diet products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

