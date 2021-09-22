Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DEA. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $20.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.13%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $978,150 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $434,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 142,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $7,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.