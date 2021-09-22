East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.85 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.85 for the year.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.30.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $68.50 on Monday. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,828,000 after acquiring an additional 432,380 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

