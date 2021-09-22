Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,458 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $25,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACB opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

