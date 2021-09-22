Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,148 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARWR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after buying an additional 760,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after buying an additional 338,095 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after purchasing an additional 259,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,020,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 240,690 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $69.60. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.