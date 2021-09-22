Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,856 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Penn National Gaming worth $46,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PENN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after acquiring an additional 972,871 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after acquiring an additional 901,788 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after acquiring an additional 728,417 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 430,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth $28,301,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.53.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.70.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

