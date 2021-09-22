Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,182 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Insmed worth $29,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 186,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

INSM opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 105.70% and a negative net margin of 219.67%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

