Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New $23 Million Investment in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 468,065 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $22,996,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of First Financial Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $59,703,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after buying an additional 510,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after buying an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $10,550,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,059,000 after buying an additional 208,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

