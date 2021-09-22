Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $40,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 936.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,298,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QTWO opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.90 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

