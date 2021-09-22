Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $14.86

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $15.74. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 62,298 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.08 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $36,054.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 68.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 107,874.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
Featured Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.