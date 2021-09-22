Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $14.86

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.86, but opened at $15.74. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 62,298 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $36,054.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 68.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 107,874.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

