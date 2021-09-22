DXdao (DXD) Price Tops $497.16

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. DXdao has a market capitalization of $24.52 million and $231,275.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $497.16 or 0.01169686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.40 or 0.00680876 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

