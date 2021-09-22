Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $107.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $87.05 on Monday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.80.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Spain bought 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,512,609 shares of company stock valued at $122,292,798 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

