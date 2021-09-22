Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.88.

Doximity stock opened at $87.05 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.80.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Spain acquired 775,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock worth $122,292,798.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

