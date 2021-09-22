Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong Sells 4,550 Shares of Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DOMO opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.95. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Domo in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 67,347 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Domo by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

