Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,921 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.50% of Discover Financial Services worth $175,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 50.2% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 939.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $122.83 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

