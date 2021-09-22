Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 215,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,056,004 shares.The stock last traded at $112.88 and had previously closed at $116.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.84.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 39.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 8.0% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 33,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 5.0% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.