Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Down 0.2%

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.16 and last traded at $57.69. 1,314,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,039,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 20.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $557,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth $6,158,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 5.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 70,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.