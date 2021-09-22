DinoSwap Market Cap Reaches $11.74 Million (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $11.74 million and $2.50 million worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000857 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s total supply is 103,864,444 coins and its circulating supply is 31,653,727 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

