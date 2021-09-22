Digix Gold Token Tops One Day Volume of $4,627.00 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $3.64 million and $4,627.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for $48.76 or 0.00112254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00055451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00129881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

DGX is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,640 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

