Digitalcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $37.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $222,658.62 and $37.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,137.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,903.30 or 0.06890140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.62 or 0.00366951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $521.13 or 0.01236758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00113516 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.05 or 0.00536456 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.03 or 0.00519797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00348416 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,776,986 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.