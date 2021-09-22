Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.29.

DSX opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $463.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. On average, analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diana Shipping by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

