Dexlab (DXL) Achieves Market Cap of $29.04 Million

Dexlab (CURRENCY:DXL) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Dexlab has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Dexlab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular exchanges. Dexlab has a market cap of $29.04 million and $812,397.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00065060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.91 or 0.00169883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00109238 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.62 or 0.06698579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,895.39 or 0.99375641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Dexlab Profile

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dexlab Coin Trading

