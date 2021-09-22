Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

DPSGY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Deutsche Post from C$55.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $68.46 on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $23.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

