Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €8.10 ($9.53) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.38 ($8.68).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €8.38 ($9.86) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.05. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

