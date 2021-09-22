Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €3.91 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.38 ($8.68).

ETR LHA opened at €8.38 ($9.86) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.05. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

