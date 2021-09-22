Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $155.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $195.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.33.

CBRL stock opened at $135.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,150,000 after purchasing an additional 315,645 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 282,377 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3,649.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 271,690 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth $24,826,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 134,426 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

