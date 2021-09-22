Deutsche Bank AG Sells 378,105 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,364,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 378,105 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $246,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3,013.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52,744 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 831.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,051,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,690,000 after acquiring an additional 938,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HDB opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

