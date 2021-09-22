Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,132,425 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 54.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.75% of Otis Worldwide worth $262,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,378,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 133.3% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

NYSE OTIS opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.77 and a one year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

