Deutsche Bank AG Has $197.17 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 162.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065,275 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.10% of Boston Properties worth $197,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,082,000 after purchasing an additional 769,529 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 381,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 317.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,633,000 after acquiring an additional 338,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,361,000 after acquiring an additional 223,275 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.71.

Boston Properties stock opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.29. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

