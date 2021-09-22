Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,829,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,227 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $219,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $76.17 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average is $117.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

