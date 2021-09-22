Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 175,359 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,185,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,359 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in General Mills were worth $194,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,146 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Mills by 30.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in General Mills by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,209,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,140,000 after purchasing an additional 131,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average is $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

