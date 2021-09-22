Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $15.63

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $15.25. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 8 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arsani William bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,127,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $401,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,837,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

