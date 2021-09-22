Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) Insider Purchases A$20,904.00 in Stock

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) insider Riccardo (Rick) Montrone acquired 17,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$20,904.00 ($14,931.43).

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 24th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Desane Group’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Desane Group Holdings Limited, engages in the property development and investment activities in New South Wales, Australia. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Property Project Management and Resale, and Property Services segments. The company is involved in the development, management, and resale of commercial, industrial, and residential properties; leasing of properties; and provision of property and related services.

