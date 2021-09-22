Derrick Sung Sells 3,000 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Derrick Sung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Derrick Sung sold 383 shares of Pulmonx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $15,354.47.

NASDAQ LUNG traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $37.51. 453,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,166. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.17. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 53,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

